Pleasant Lake man arrested for child pornography

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Steuben County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

24-year-old Zachary Fifer was arrested Monday, August 24th after an Indiana State Police tack force investigation that started with a cyber tip received last week. That tip led to a search warrant being served at Fifer’s home in Pleasant Lake.

Fifer was charged with three counts of dissemination of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.

The State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was assisted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and Angola Police Department in the case.