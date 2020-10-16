Plea deal made in former teacher’s molestation case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne charter school teacher is taking a plea deal over accusations he molested a 13-year-old student.

40-year-old Eric Gerdes has accepted a deal with prosecutors that will see him plead guilty to felony sexual misconduct with a minor, in exchange for having several related charges, including child molesting, dropped. He faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced on October 22nd.

The Journal Gazette reports that the abuse happened at Imagine Master Academy between 2011 and 2013.

The school closed in 2013; Gerdes was working as a gym teacher in Huntington when he was charged last February.