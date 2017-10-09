Playtex recalling children’s bowls and plates due to choking hazard

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO)- 3.6 million plates and bowls for the use of children are being recalled by Playtex.

This all comes in the wake of 372 reports coming to the company of the clear plastic layer, which lies over the graphics either bubbling up or peeling.

11 of those reports stated that the plastic which had came off of the bowl was found in children’s mouths.

Four of the reports even went as far as stating that the children were choking on the plastic.

The bowls and plastics were sold Babies “R” Us, Target, Walmart, Amazon.com, and other stores nationwide from October 2009 through October 2017 for around $2.50 for a plate or bowl and $15 for the mealtime set.

If you happen to own this product, contact Playtex for a full refund.