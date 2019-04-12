Plastics-to-fuel plant to break ground in Ashley

ASHLEY, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Funding has been secured for a plastics-to-fuel plant to be built in northeast Indiana.

California-based Brightmark Energy has closed on $260 million in financing for the first commercial-scale plastics-to-fuel plant in the nation, which will be built in Ashley and create 136 jobs.

Plans for the facility have been in place since 2015, when Ohio-based RES Polyflow LLC announced the effort. Brightmark Energy acquired a majority interest in RES Polyflow in November.

The facility will convert about 100,000 tons of plastics into more than 18-million gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel and blend stocks, as well as nearly six million gallons of commercial-grade wax every year.

A groundbreaking is set for next month.