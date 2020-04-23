Planting Window to Open Up After Damp Stretch Next Week

HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin’s Planting Weather Forecast is brought to you by:

Martin says the forecast can be broken down into two parts: the next 7 days and then the next 10 days after that, with the next 6 or 7 days being pretty damp.

“We have two significant weather systems that still have to move through. The weekend system brings a quarter to one inch over all of the state. We do have some concerns about maybe some two-inch totals in far Northwest Indiana, getting up there into Lake County and even toward Chicago. Then next week, on Wednesday, rain can bring another quarter to one inch.”

Martin forecasts temperatures will be at or below normal for the next week.

After that, “We are sunny and dry Friday, May 1, through the following Thursday. We only have to keep an eye out maybe for a few scattered hit and miss showers or maybe some clouds down over the southern part of the state on the 3rd. So, I think we have a nice dry window opening up there. I can’t rule out showers the following Friday, that would be the 8th, but even that threat right now is not huge,” says Martin. “I think we can see an excellent planting window from the last day or two of April right on through the first ten days of May.”