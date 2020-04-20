Planting Set to Begin in Earnest

Statewide, 4% of the corn has been planted which is ahead of the 5 year average. Soybeans are 2% planted also ahead of the average. In our first Pioneer Agronomy Report of the 2020 season, the warmer weather will be ideal for stirring up dust. Ben Jacob, with Pioneer, says, “Over the next 10 days, we will see about 90 heat units, and it takes about 90 unites to get soybeans up and out of the ground and up to 120 for corn.” He added, while soil temperatures are still a bit on the cool side, growers who plant this week will be planting into a warming trend.

Jacob says that a lot of fieldwork has been done and that, in most areas, the soil is in good shape. Thus, it should be a rapid pace of progress, “I think planting is going to start in earnest this week, and we should be able to make a lot of progress in a very short period of time.” This is a contrast to the slow pace and delayed planting that has taken place the last two years.

The average temperature last week was 40.6 degrees Fahrenheit, 12.0 degrees below normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.01 inches to 1.14 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.55 inches, according to the latest update from the National Ag Statistics Service.

Jacob urges growers who already have crops in the ground to assess any damage from the recent cold snap. Soil moisture remains good with both topsoil and subsoil moisture rated adequate to surplus over 90% of the state.