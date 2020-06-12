Planting Season Wrapping Up, Wheat Harvest Beginning Soon in SW Indiana

Planting season is already wrapped up for many and wrapping up for others. Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron farms near Evansville and he says after patching in a few spots earlier this week, he’s ready to put the planter away.

“We’re looking for a good inch-rain because we’re pretty dry and we could use a rain…Most people around, if they aren’t done, they’re pretty close. There are a few acres in the Wabash River and Ohio River bottoms that need to get wrapped up.”

And, unfortunately, they didn’t get much rain at all Tuesday. Kron says wheat harvest will begin here soon.

“Wheat is moving along really fast here. We’ve got a week’s worth of nice, sunny weather, so sometime between the 15th and 20th of June I think you’ll see a bunch of wheat being harvested around this area too.”

Despite the lack of rainfall, Kron is pleased with crop development so far.

“We planted a lot of early April beans that laid in the ground for a long time. I walked some of those fields the last few days and they look pretty good, I’m pretty happy…The heat the past few days has really turned on the corn and it’s greened up. Early, it was pretty yellow and pale looking.”

Kron continued saying, “As I walk around our crops and see our neighbors’ crops, I feel pretty good. There’s a lot of good opportunity here for a good crop.”