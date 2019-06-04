Planting Progress Remains Slow

The weekly Crop Progress report shows little progress in planting the nation’s corn and soybean crops as unrelenting rains continue to inundate much of the corn belt. Corn plantings across the nation increased to 67 percent, compared to 58 percent a week ago and the five-year average of 96 percent. Just 39 percent of estimated soybean acres have been planted, compared to 29 percent last week, and the five-year average of 79 percent. Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and South Dakota have yet to plant 20 percent of estimated soybean acres.

The National Weather Service says another three inches of rain could fall over parts of the Western corn belt this week, adding more moisture to saturated and flooded fields. Meanwhile, a Farm Journal poll shows nearly one-third of corn farmers will file for prevent plant payments on some of their farmland in 2019. The poll found less than half, 45 percent, do not plan to file for prevent plant payment. However, 21 percent remain undecided. The poll asked 1,017 growers regarding their prevent plant intentions.