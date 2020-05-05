Planting Making Rapid Progress, But Emergence Very Slow

Planting progress is moving ahead but cold soils are slowing emergence. According to the latest USDA crop update, 33% of Indiana corn and 22% of Indiana soybeans have been planted, both ahead of the average pace. Lance Shepherd, with Pioneer, says Northeastern Indiana may be lagging a bit, “I would estimate we have about 15% planted.” Nationally, 50% of the corn is planted and 23% of soybeans are in.

Overall, Shepherd says soil conditions are ideal, “Many growers I have talked with spoke about how great the soil conditions are, especially compared to the past few years.” Temperatures, however, have been below normal.

According to the NASS, the average temperature for the week was 56.0 degrees Fahrenheit, 0.2 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.25 inches to 2.54 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.03 inches. Soil temperatures have struggled to stay above 50 degrees and may slide back below this point with a cooler forecast for the coming weekend.

Shepherd says cooler temperatures means germination and emergence will be slow, “Corn planted the week of April 20 is taking 2 to 3 weeks to emerge. Soybeans planted that week may start to emerge this week.” Statewide 4% of Indiana corn has emerged.