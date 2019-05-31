Planting Forecast: Stick a Fork in Corn Planting, Still Holding Out Hope for Beans

Saturday brings an increase in clouds increase and by midday we have showers over the northern third of the state, down to US 24. From there action spreads south through sunset and overnight, with rains continuing into early Sunday morning. 24-hour rain totals will be from .25”-.75” with coverage at 80% of the state. But, we should turn out partly to mostly sunny by Sunday mid-afternoon.

No change in the start of next week with two dry for Monday and Tuesday. It will be cooler for those days behind the weekend system, but we do see full sunshine and a good breeze, so dry down will have excellent potential. Rain arrives Wednesday, and we see cloud sand a few lingering showers Thursday. A new batch of rain looks to lift into Indiana from the south on Friday that can increase rain totals. Rains can’t be ruled out Saturday either, but may stay in the southern part of the state. The map below shows rain potential through next Saturday.

Extended Period:

We also are having to work in some changes to the extended period as well, Rain is likely for next Monday, with 70% coverage. Then for Tuesday the 11th we take a bit of a break, before showers return for Wednesday and Thursday with 60% and 90% coverage. Finally, a couple of drier days emerge for the end of the 16-day window Friday and Saturday, the 14th and 15th. We are back to a pattern than does not have any large window of opportunity for significant field work.

Weeks 3 & 4:

Wet weather remains for all of week 3 with significant rains around. However, the pattern looks to turn off dry for the last week of June, with an absence of systems and warmer temps. Time will tell.

Week 3

Precipitation, week ending June 23 (green: above normal, brown: below)

Week 4

Precipitation, Week ending June 30 (green: above normal, brown: below)

Soil temps as of Friday (5/31)