Planet Fitness offers free memberships to Fort Wayne teens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This summer, high school teens can work out for free at select Planet Fitness locations.

As part of the company’s Teen Summer Challenge, Planet Fitness is inviting teenagers ages 15-18 free memberships at its Fort Wayne clubs from May 15 and September 1.

The Teen Summer Challenge offers an opportunity for teens to stay active when school sports programs, gym classes and school activities wind down.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 46.5% of high school students in Indiana do not currently meet the recommended 60-minute daily activity threshold.

To sign up, visit any Planet Fitness location in Fort Wayne beginning May 15, or visit PlanetFitness.com/TeenSummerChallenge.

Teens under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign up.