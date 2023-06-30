Planet Fitness offering free days due to air quality

Fort Wayne, IN (PRESS RELEASE): – With the air quality forecast to be unhealthy through the weekend, the Northern Indiana area Planet Fitness locations have opened their doors to anyone wanting to exercise now through close of business on Sunday July 2. Visitors will have no obligation to join to take advantage of this opportunity.

“We want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid

unhealthy air quality levels,” said Adam Willaeys, CEO of Impact Fitness.

“Part of a healthy lifestyle is making fitness a part of your routine. We hope this free access

gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits,” Willaeys said.

All Planet Fitness locations feature a huge selection of cardio and strength equipment pieces, 30-Minute Circuit training areas and functional training as well as amenities such as full-service locker rooms, tanning, massage chairs and HydroMassage beds. Impact Fitness operates 37 Planet Fitness locations across Indiana and Michigan. The Elkhart,

Ft. Wayne, Goshen, Huntington, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend and Warsaw, Indiana locations are offering free access through July 2nd, as well as Benton Harbor and many other locations across Michigan. For address and hours of operations, please visit www.planetfitness.com.