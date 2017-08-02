Plan commission to see revised riverfront pavilion plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s been a tweak to the design of a pavilion for Fort Wayne’s riverfront development plans.

Design Collaborative has submitted a slightly altered plan for the Compass Pavilion, with the Journal Gazette reporting its “soaring roof line” will remain but the open-air panels will be smaller than originally planned.

The project’s manager says that change was made to let the parks department have the option of covering them in case of rain. The plans also now have an additional vendor entrance and a change in some of the building materials to allow for a “wave-like” wall design.

The plans will be reviewed by the city’s Plan Commission on August 14th.