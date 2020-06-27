Plaintiff in ACLU lawsuit against the city of Fort Wayne and Sheriff’s Department arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One of the plaintiffs involved in the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana lawsuit against the City of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, 26-year-old Taylor Raymond Crane is facing misdemeanor charges of obstructing traffic and disorderly conduct.

Crane was arrested while he was at work. He is a manager at uBreakiFix which is a technology repair store.

Caleb Romero, a co-worker of Crane, said “They all come in the door, they announce Taylor Crane you’re under arrest.” Romero indicated that the street was barricaded so no one could enter or exit. According to Romero, there were four or five officers that surrounded Crane and put him in handcuffs. “It was really scary, for myself, and for the customers and everything like that. I wish they could have chosen a better place than to just barge into his work.”

Romero said that later Crane called him at the store and requested that he post on his Facebook account and to contact the ACLU and his attorney. Crane told Romero that he is not backing down, he is going to keep going with the lawsuit, and he will continue to stand up for what he believes in.

Ben Schoch, a close friend of Crane, said he was with Crane during the first night of protests. Schoch said, “He wasn’t damaging anything, he didn’t throw anything, wasn’t swinging anything, he wasn’t violent and on a couple of occasions I saw him yelling from afar.”

According to Schoch. Crane was planning a protest at Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richard’s house this weekend.

According to the court document, A Fort Wayne officer investigating the protests that occurred on May 29 through June 15 referred to a Fort Wayne’s NBC Facebook live video that apparently shows Crane walking into the intersection of Clinton and Main Streets.

The court document signed on June 25, 2020, also states that the officer recognized Crane in the video through the Fort Wayne Police Department gang and violent crimes unit.