WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The pilot of a helicopter that crashed in Wabash County has died.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, that word comes from the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

76-year-old Ted Oldfather was piloting a home-built, one-seat helicopter Sunday evening when it crashed in a field on his property just west of North Manchester.

The FAA is investigating to see just what went wrong in the moments leading up to the crash.