STATEWIDE — Do you like to bake? Make sure one of your main ingredients isn’t part of a new food recall.

Some five-pound bags of Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour sold nationwide may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The bags have a best-by date of April 19 and April 20, 2020.

No one has gotten sick so far, but the USDA says that if you own the flour, you should throw it away or take it back to the store for a refund.