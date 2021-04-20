Pickup truck backs over and kills toddler in LaGrange County

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): A toddler was killed after a pickup truck backed over him Thursday morning.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 3500 block of S 500 E at 11:25 a.m. The driver of the pickup told police that he pulled into the home to deliver some calves. The man then backed up and struck something. When he went to check, he found the toddler on the ground suffering from injuries.

The 15-month-old child was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where he later died. The child’s identity has not yet been released.