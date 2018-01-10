Photos released of suspect wanted for robbing Auburn Walmart

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): On Wednesday Jan. 10, at approximately 2:10 p.m., Auburn Police responded to an armed robbery at the Auburn Walmart located at 505 Touring Drive.

Above are pictures of the suspect.

Witnesses say the man, described as white, 200 -230 pounds, dressed in a brown coat, blue jeans, a dark colored stocking hat, brown boots and a surgical mask entered the Walmart on the grocery side entrance. He then approached the service desk and demanded cash, and showed the employee, what is believed to be, a gun tucked into his waistband.

He then left the store in a dark colored truck parked in the parking lot of a nearby Applebee’s.

No one was injured in this crime, but police are asking, if you know who he is contact the Auburn Police Department at 260-920-3200.