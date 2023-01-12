Philharmonic Cancels Performances Through End of February, Musicians Strike Continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There is still no agreement between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and the local musicians union. Despite requesting a deadline extension to consider the Philharmonic’s best and final offer for a new contract the Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association voted to reject the offer that includes a wage increase of 45.8% over the next four years by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on Wednesday Night.

Without a contract with the Musicians, the Philharmonic announced that all scheduled concerts and community events are cancelled through the end of February. Due to the accumulating losses of revenue during the strike, the Philharmonic stated that it will implement necessary cost-saving measures, including no longer paying for the employer-sponsored health insurance for the Musicians as of February 1st.

Philharmonic ticketholders to one or more of the canceled performances will be contacted Thursday regarding their ticketing options.