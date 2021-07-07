Phase Two of Electric Works Receives Preliminary Approval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council gave preliminary approval for the next phase of Electric Works on Tuesday.

According to the Journal Gazette, the 2.6-acre area that was discussed for rezoning would make the entire 5.2-acre Electric Works campus zoned as an urban corridor as the area is currently a mix of zoning types including: two-family residential, multiple residential or intensive industrial.

The second phase is a $107 million mixed-use project that is primarily on the north side of the former General Electric campus that is undergoing rehabilitation on the west side of Broadway. RTM Ventures, the developer for the new investment, has shared plans of a 1,144-space, six-deck parking garage as a major feature. The plan also includes a child care center, playground and commercial space for a fitness center and retail.