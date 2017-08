FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Construction on Coldwater Road has moved on to phase two.

All traffic lanes on Coldwater Road between Coliseum Blvd just south of Essex Drive are now open.

Now, traffic will be redirected to inside lanes in each direction of Coldwater Road between Essex Drive and Washington Center Road.

The project is expected to be complete in November.