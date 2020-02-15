Phase One Trade Deal Includes Deadlines for U.S., China

Friday marked the first official day that the Phase One Trade Deal was in effect. Tariffs on both sides of the agreement are officially coming off.

There is a lot of attention on China meeting its obligations, especially in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the U.S. has to meet some deadlines as well.

According to a report from Politico, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and China’s Customs Agency are both required to ink protocol to allow U.S. potatoes to be imported to China by Feb. 24.

That date is also the deadline for China to formally recognize the U.S. dairy safety system to be as safe as China’s and allow imports of U.S. pork that have been inspected by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The Phase One agreement also sets March 15 as the deadline for China to lift its ban on U.S. pet foods that contain ruminant ingredients and to eliminate cattle age requirements for imports of U.S. beef and beef products.

March 15 is also the deadline for both the U.S. and China to start the discussion for China to Import U.S. breeding cattle.