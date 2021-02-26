PFW women’s basketball coach won’t return next season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne announced Friday that women’s basketball coach Niecee Nelson will not have her contracted renewed.

Nelson went 22-116 overall and 8-74 in league play in five seasons as head coach.

“This decision is based on the team’s competitive performance over Nelson’s time as head coach,” Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton said. A national search is underway for a successor.

Nelson was accused of verbal abuse in an IndyStar article released last month. University officials said that Nelson was placed on administrative leave during an investigation, but that the school found that she did not violate university policy.