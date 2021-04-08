PFW students now allowed to collect pay for substitute teaching work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Education students at Purdue University Fort Wayne can now make a little cash while getting some much-needed experience in the classroom.

The school says student teachers can now be paid to fill in as substitute teachers. The college says not only will this help students get a little financial boost, but the move should also help to fill gaps for school districts looking to fight off an ongoing epidemic of teacher staffing shortages.

PFW School of Education Director Isabel Nunez tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 six PFW students are currently approved to substitute teach at area schools.