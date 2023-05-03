PFW set to receive $15 million for new music technology building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s music technology building is closer to becoming reality thanks to the new state budget.

The budget, expected to be signed into law tomorrow, will allocate $15 million to the school’s project.

That funding, combined with $3 million private gifts from Chuck and Lisa Surack and the Auer Foundation, puts the university close to the estimated $22 million needed.

Construction on the 26,000 square foot building is expected to begin in 2024, with a projected opening date of 2027.

The university is still seeking additional funding from private donors.