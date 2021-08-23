Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full federal approval

WASHINGTON (WOWO): One of the coronavirus vaccines now has full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Before today, all three versions of the vaccines currently available to the public were being used under emergency authorizations, but federal regulators this morning granted full approval to the Pfizer version of the shots. It’s a move that could help boost vaccination numbers, as critics of the vaccines resisted getting the shots because they had not yet received full approval.

The move was based on a clinical trial of 44,000 people and could also mean more vaccine requirements from workplaces, schools, and entertainment venues.

Read the full authorization here. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still awaiting full approval.

There are more than 170-million Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19.