Petition launched to defend woman facing murder charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area woman has launched a petition defending her daughter, who is currently facing a murder charge over a January 2020 shooting.

Clara Ackerson is the mother of Kennisha Jackson, who was arrested for the death of 19-year-old Diquan Meriwether in what court documents say was a confrontation over money.

Jackson says Meriwether approached her with a gun; he dropped it, and then she grabbed it and shot him. Police say witnesses claim both were armed.

Ackerson has launched a petition on Change.org calling on the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office to dismiss the murder charge, saying Meriwether “forced his way into her home and brutally attacked her,” leading to Jackson having to defend herself.

“In a state where the laws are definitive on self-defense, Kennisha is being charged with a capital offense,” Ackerson writes.

You can find a link to the petition here.