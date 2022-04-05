Peters Opts Out Of Potential Fort Wayne 2023 Mayoral Run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A long-time Allen County Commissioner has decided to drop out of a run for Fort Wayne Mayor in 2023.

In September of 2021, Allen County Commissioner, Nelson Peters announced and formed the Peters for Mayor Exploratory Committee to examine a run for Fort Wayne Mayor in 2023.

However, after months of encouragement from other community leaders, and a belief by Peters himself that he has “the skills, background, and vision” for the job, Peters announced Tuesday morning that he has decided to not embark further on a Mayor run in 2023 to lead the city of Fort Wayne. Peters also stated that he wanted to thank his family, friends, and others who supported him in the exploration process of the potential bid.