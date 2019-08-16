Peter Fonda dead at 79

LOS ANGELES (FOX) — Actor Peter Fonda, who co-wrote and starred in the seminal 1960s counterculture film “Easy Rider,” has died. He was 79.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Fonda’s family said that the actor — the son of Henry Fonda and the younger brother of Jane Fonda — died Friday morning at his Los Angeles home after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy,” the family statement said. “And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”