Pete Seat Announces Candidacy For Indiana State Treasurer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Pete Seat, the current a Vice President at Bose Public Affairs Group announced on Thursday his candidacy for Indiana State Treasurer. Appearing at the Kosciusko County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner in North Webster, Seat announced his campaign for the Republican nomination for the position.

Seat, a native of Northwest Indiana cites some of his major goals are to work to further implement contribution matches of businesses towards College Choice 529 accounts, strengthen the state’s cybersecurity efforts, and strategically target capital investment opportunities through the Indiana Bond Book.

Previously Seat served as a spokesman and communications strategist for the Indiana Republican Party, Governor Eric Holcomb’s 2016 campaign and former U.S. Senator Dan Coats’ 2010 campaign.