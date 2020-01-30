Pet dies in early-morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A garage fire this morning killed one pet in Fort Wayne.

Firefighters were called to a home on Colonial Drive just past 5am to find a garage and the front of the house engulfed in flames, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters attacked the blaze and had it under control within a half-hour.

There was extensive damage done to the attached garage and attic.

Two adults were able to get out of the house on their own; firefighters saved one pet, but couldn’t get to the other in time.