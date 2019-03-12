Pesticide Registration Improvement Act Now Law

President Donald Trump signed the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act into law. Senate Ag Committee Chair Pat Roberts and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow say the move brings certainty to agriculture and other industry stakeholders. “The law will ensure farmers, consumers, and others have an improved process when registering and evaluating the use of pesticides,” Roberts says. “The Senate unanimously approved the bill, which represents the concerns of all stakeholders.” Stabenow says she’s happy the President signed this “long overdue legislation.” PRIA established a framework for the Environmental Protection Agency when registering pesticides. CropLife America released a statement saying the reauthorization will strengthen and improve pesticide registration through 2023. The statement says, “House and Senate leadership, congressional appropriators, and the authorizing congressional committees have worked diligently over the past two years to preserve the benefits and process improvements first realized with the legislation’s original passage in 2004.