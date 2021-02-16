Persons of Interest sought in weekend fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for two persons of interest in a weekend homicide at the Candlelite Apartments on the city’s south side.

Tykwan Walker is described as a male black, 30 years old. He’s 5 foot 11 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 51 year old Debra Smith is a female black and described as 5 foot 3 and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the Candlelite Apartments after 37 year old Heather Nicole Hobbs was found dead early Sunday morning. She died from a gunshot wound to the head, and her death has been ruled Allen County’s 4th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call 449-3000.