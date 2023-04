FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person on an electric scooter died as the result of being hit by in the Meijer parking lot on Maysville Road.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report the crash happened around 1:30 p.m., with an eyewitness saying a person on an electric scooter was loading groceries into their vehicle when they were hit and then dragged under an SUV.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has since confirmed that the victim died.