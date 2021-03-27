Person found dead in early Saturday morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A person was found dead while fire crews were battling a fire early Saturday morning.

It started around 1:52 a.m. Saturday morning when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a residential fire in an apartment on the 4500 block of South Anthony Boulevard. They were informed that someone was possibly still inside of the apartment.

Crews battled the blaze and performed a search of the apartment. One victim was found deceased.

The fire was located in the kitchen and living room and had extended to the attic.

An investigation is currently underway.