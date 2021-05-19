Peregrine Falcon chick banded and named atop I&M Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power Customers and the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne have named the Peregrine Falcon chick – BeeGee.

Despite some loud and angry squawking from her proud parents – she was briefly removed from the nest yesterday, banded and named.

This is the ninth consecutive year that father Jamie and mother Moxie have nested on top of the I&M Center. Banding allows conservationists to track the birds – which can settle up to 200 miles away from where they were raised. BeeGee received more than 1,000 votes.

Her father, Jamie migrated to Fort Wayne from Port Sheldon, Michgian and her mother Moxie hails from Canton, Ohio.

You can watch Moxie, Jamie and BeeGee in their nest high above Fort Wayne on the FalconCam anytime by clicking here.