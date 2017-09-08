Perdue Announces USDA Realignment

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced on September 7 the realignment of a number of offices within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in order to improve customer service and maximize efficiency. According to Perdue, “This realignment represents further progress on the improvements to USDA we made earlier this year, and will help us better meet the needs of farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers, while providing increased accountability to American taxpayers.”

Watch the video above for Perdue’s full announcement to USDA staff, and click the link below for a look at the official USDA press release:

