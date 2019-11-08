Perdue: 2nd Round of MFP Payments Authorized

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that the second tranche of Market Facilitation Program payments has been authorized.

The Market Facilitation Program (MFP) provides assistance to farmers and ranchers with commodities directly impacted by unjustified foreign retaliatory tariffs, resulting in the loss of traditional export markets. Assistance is available for agricultural producers of non-specialty crops, dairy, hogs, and specialty crops.

The first round of MFP payments began in early August. Perdue says they’ll be getting the second round ready late this month or early next month.

As for the third and final tranche of payments, Perdue says that all depends on how negotiations progress with China.