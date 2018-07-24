Pepperidge Farm recalls four varieties of Goldfish Crackers, potential Salmonella

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Pepperidge Farm has issued a voluntary recall for four varieties of Goldfish Crackers.

The company was recently notified by one of its suppliers that Salmonella may potentially be present in the whey powder used in certain seasonings.

The following four varieties are subject to the recall:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Pepperidge Farm has included a full list of recalled items, including packaging options, UPC codes and sell-by dates.

So far, the company has not received any reports of illness related to the recall.

If you own any of these products, do not eat them. You should throw the product away, or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have the product, sell-by date and package code handy, you may also click here to fill out a form for a full reimbursement.

For further questions or information, contact Customer Service at 800-679-1791.