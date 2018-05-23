People Magazine says Coney Island hot dog is best in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Coney Island has been featured in a national magazine.

People Magazine recognized the best hot dogs in every state and found Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island to have the best hot dog in Indiana.

“Known for its Original Coney Island Hot Dog, with mustard, onions and homemade Coney sauce, this spot still opens at 8 a.m., a time once set to accommodate overnight shift workers on their way home,” the article said.

The restaurant is located at 131 W Main Street in Fort Wayne. It’s been in business since 1914 and operated by the same family since 1916.