Penske Buys IMS & IndyCar: One Year Later

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: We reflect on the one-year anniversary of Roger Penske buying the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar and look ahead to possible major announcements to come next year. Plus a look at off-season testing and expectations for Jimmie Johnson.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

