Penny Pitch online auction now open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – There will be a new addition to the annual Penny Pitch Radiothon this year – the AAA Auction Service Online Auction.

The auction will only be open for bids during radiothon hours, opening Thursday, Dec. 13 at 5 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. the following day.

Although the auction won’t open until Thursday, you can browse the items available now:

AAA Auction Service Online Auction

If you’re interested in bidding, you can pre-register now by clicking here.

And don’t forget, you can always donate by texting the word “PENNY” to 46862 or by clicking here.