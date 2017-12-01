Penny Pitch collecting donations for Shepherd’s House at ALL Phil’s One Stop locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Be on the lookout today for WOWO staffers with their orange buckets taking donations for 2017’s Penny Pitch recipient. WOWO staffers will be at all the Phil’s One Stop locations in Fort Wayne from 3p-6p . (Locations below.) They’ll be there with this year’s Penny Pitch recipient, Shepherd’s House.
Shepherd’s house is the ONLY Penny Pitch recipient this year which means all of the money raised will go directly towards their efforts to provide temporary housing for homeless military veterans living with addictions.
At each location, you’ll also be able to enter to win a $500 gas card from Phil’s One Stop. Pat Miller will even be live on location at 6230 East State Boulevard.
If you can’t make it out to today’s event, you can still donate here or by texting the word “PENNY” to 46862.
