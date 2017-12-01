Penny Pitch collecting donations for Shepherd’s House at ALL Phil’s One Stop locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Be on the lookout today for WOWO staffers with their orange buckets taking donations for 2017’s Penny Pitch recipient. WOWO staffers will be at all the Phil’s One Stop locations in Fort Wayne from 3p-6p . (Locations below.) They’ll be there with this year’s Penny Pitch recipient, Shepherd’s House.

Shepherd’s house is the ONLY Penny Pitch recipient this year which means all of the money raised will go directly towards their efforts to provide temporary housing for homeless military veterans living with addictions.

At each location, you’ll also be able to enter to win a $500 gas card from Phil’s One Stop. Pat Miller will even be live on location at 6230 East State Boulevard.

If you can’t make it out to today’s event, you can still donate here or by texting the word “PENNY” to 46862.

Phil’s One Stop #01 – Marathon

3540 St. Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46835

Phil’s One Stop #02 – Marathon

1810 West Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN, 46808

Phil’s One Stop #03 – Marathon

10330 Leo Rd., Fort Wayne, IN, 46825

Phil’s One Stop #04 – Phillip’s 66

3202 E. State Blvd, Fort Wayne, In, 46805

Phil’s One Stop #05 – Marathon

4221 W Washington Ctr., Fort Wayne, IN 46818

Phil’s One Stop #06 – Marathon

102 Fernhill Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Phil’s One Stop #7 – Marathon

6230 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN, 46815

Phil’s One Stop #8 – Marathon

3005 Hillegas Rd., Fort Wayne, IN, 46808

Phil’s One Stop #9 – Phillip’s 66

2607 Goshen Ave, Fort Wayne, IN, 46808

Phil’s One Stop #10 – Sunoco

5133 Coldwater Rd., Fort Wayne, IN, 46825