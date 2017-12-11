Penny Pitch 2017 is here, here’s how to donate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penny Pitch 2017 is finally here!

This Thursday and Friday, WOWO will host a radiothon to raise funds for this year’s Penny Pitch recipient, Shepherd’s House.

Founded in 1998 by Barb and Lonnie Cox, Shepherd’s House provides temporary housing for homeless military veterans living with addictions.

Shepherd’s House can hold roughly 40 veterans. During their stay, men will get the help they need, whether it be medical, financial, educational, social, etc. The goal is to help the men become productive members within the community.

This year, WOWO has compiled a great list of incentive items that will be given away each hour to those who choose to donate during the radiothon, including autographed replica jerseys from Komets legends, a custom WOWO Tincaps jersey, Pacers tickets, and gift cards to Fort Wayne favorites like DeBrand’s, Baker Street, and the Hoppy Gnome!

If you’re interested in donating now, text “PENNY” to 46862 or donate online here.

If you’d like to donate during the radiothon, call 260-918-2485 on Thursday, Dec. 14 or Friday, Dec. 15 from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more up-to-date information on this event, visit our Facebook page.