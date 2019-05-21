Pence reaffirms White House’s support for banning abortions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NETWORK INDIANA): Vice-President Mike Pence says the Trump Administration supports banning abortions. Pence says he hopes “to see the sanctity of life restored to the center of American law.”

This is why he says the White House has been appointing “conservative judges” to courts at every level. However, Pence did not directly say if he supports the new Alabama law that bans abortions entirely in the state, even in cases of rape and incest. Trump announced he was against it.

Lawmakers there say they had expected a lawsuit to be filed by those against it and they hope it leads to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.