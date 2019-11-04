Pence Presses House Democrats to Hold USMCA Vote

Vice President Mike Pence again called on the House of Representatives to bring the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to a vote.

Speaking at an event in Virginia over the weekend, Pence says Democrats in the House “are spending all their time on endless investigations and a partisan impeachment.”

Pence told the event, “The time has come for your congressmen and every Democrat from Virginia to put politics aside and pass USMCA.”

House Democrats maintain the impeachment process will not impede progress on the trade agreement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week hinted she was optimistic they could reach a deal with the White House. Few days remain on the legislative calendar to pass the agreement this year, and the House is on recess this week.

Pelosi told reporters last week, “hopefully we can do it sooner,” but she wouldn’t rule out the process stretching into next year.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico agreed to the accord now more than a year ago, and Mexico ratified the agreement this summer.