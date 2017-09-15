Pence press secretary steps down

WASHINGTON (AP): Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary is leaving the Trump administration to serve as an outside surrogate for the White House’s political efforts.

Marc Lotter has served as a top aide to Pence since the vice president was Indiana’s governor and also worked as a spokesman for Pence during the 2016 campaign.

Lotter is expected to work as an outside voice for the administration’s political efforts.

He says he’s been honored to serve the president and vice president and he looks forward to “promoting the president’s accomplishments and agenda from outside the administration.”

Lotter has often appeared on cable television during Trump and Pence’s first year in office, making the case for the administration’s policies.