Pence plans Indiana trip to push GOP tax overhaul effort

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) _ Vice President Mike Pence will be in central Indiana on Friday for a trip his office says will focus on a Republican-led tax overhaul effort.

Pence’s office says the former Indiana governor will fly into Indianapolis and then head to Anderson, where he will speak Friday afternoon at the Flagship Enterprise Center. Pence will also meet with some local business leaders and residents during the trip.

Pence’s trip comes as Republicans are trying win Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly’s support for the federal tax overhaul. Donnelly had dinner with President Donald Trump at the White House last week and is scheduled to join Pence in Anderson.

The Indiana Republican Party has said Trump will visit the state next week, but details haven’t been announced.