Pence Hopeful In Campaign Following Endorsement From Indiana Governor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Former Indiana governor and Vice-President Mike Pence has been endorsed by Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana in his campaign for president.

Pence was in Fort Wayne this week to campaign with the Allen County Republicans there. He has been pushing two main pillars of his campaign, which are to “look forward” and to “protect the right to life.”

While campaigning in Iowa and other parts of the country since announcing his campaign a few weeks ago, Pence has been pushing the message that Republicans can no longer afford to keep living in the past. He told Tony Katz and the Morning News on WIBC that many of his GOP colleagues that have run for office have faulter because they keep “re-litigating the past.”

Pence also took shots at the Biden administration’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion … was an act of naked aggression,” Pence said. “And frankly, let me say plainly, the Biden administration has been slow in providing the Ukrainian military with what they need.”

This week, it was revealed that Ukraine will be getting an extra $6 billion in aid from the US due to what the federal government has called an “accounting error.” Pence dodged the question of how much aid is enough from the U.S., but he said that U.S. support of Ukraine is a must.

“I also think that by repelling the Russian invasion you’re sending a deafening message to Communist China that America and the wider world will not tolerate military aggression,” Pence said.

Finally, Pence said that the right to life is a big priority for him and that he’s confident that Republicans can win while staying true to that message.

“There were many examples where men and women who were running for office took a strong pro-life position … did fine in the election,” Pence said. “I’m pro-life and I don’t apologize for it.”

Pence is among a crowded field in the GOP primary which is led in the polls by former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.