Pedestrian struck and killed on Reed Road, police investigating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department tell WOWO News, a man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Reed Road near Heatherwind Drive.

Officers were called to the accident, just before 6:30 a.m., Thursday. Once on the scene, they discovered that a vehicle, traveling on Reed Road near Lake Avenue, hit a man. The victim was lying unresponsive in the middle of the roadway. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver was traveling north on Reed Road, approaching an intersection, when the victim, who was attempting to cross the road to get to the Citilink bus stop, walked into the path of the driver.

It does not appear that alcohol or drugs were factors, but the incident remains under investigation.